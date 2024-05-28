Why I love my CSA (it’s more than the weekly box of fresh produce)

If you’re looking for fresh, locally grown food this summer, a Community-Supported Agriculture program might be the answer. The idea behind a CSA is that customers buy a share of a local farm’s harvest and get regular deliveries of food. That helps the farmers with cash flow, and the customer is rewarded with fresh, seasonal food and good value. A CSA is also a way to discover new foods that you might not have been familiar with. There are thousands of CSAs around the country. Besides produce, farmers might also include items such as honey, meat, flowers and so on. Many CSAs invite customers to put in time on the farm, growing and harvesting food.

