A group of armed men burns a girls’ school in northwest Pakistan, in third such attack this month
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a group of armed men burned a girls’ school in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold, destroying furniture, computers and books. No one was hurt in the overnight attack in North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A police official said Wednesday that officers are still investigating to determine who was behind the attack. It was the third attack on girls’ schools in the region this month. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attacks. Police say they are searching for a suspect who had a dispute with the owner of the school.