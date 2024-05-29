A group of armed men burns a girls’ school in northwest Pakistan, in third such attack this month

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a group of armed men burned a girls’ school in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold, destroying furniture, computers and books. No one was hurt in the overnight attack in North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A police official said Wednesday that officers are still investigating to determine who was behind the attack. It was the third attack on girls’ schools in the region this month. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attacks. Police say they are searching for a suspect who had a dispute with the owner of the school.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.