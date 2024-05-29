Skip to Content
A nurse honored for compassion is fired after referring in speech to Gaza ‘genocide’

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A nurse was fired by a New York City hospital after she referred to Israel’s war in Gaza as “genocide” during a speech accepting an award. Hesen Jabr was being honored by NYU Langone Health for her compassion in caring for mothers who had lost babies when she drew a link between her work and the suffering of mothers in Gaza. Jabr said that Palestinian women are going through unimaginable losses “during the current genocide in Gaza,” She was fired the next time she reported for work. A spokesperson for NYU Langone said some of Jabr’s colleagues were upset by her comments.

