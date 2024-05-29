Carlos Alcaraz overcomes a shaky forehand and a qualifier to reach the French Open’s third round

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz won the last five games to beat 176th-ranked qualifier Jesper de Jong 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the second round of the French Open. Heavy rain early in the day caused the postponement of 23 singles matches, so Alcaraz was lucky to get the chance to play under the retractable roof at Court Philippe Chatrier. Alcaraz has been dealing with a bothersome right arm that limited his preparation and made him afraid to hit his big forehand with full force. He has been wearing a white sleeve on that forearm and ended up with 26 unforced errors on the forehand side, more than half of his 47 total miscues. Other winners included Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ons Jabeur and Sofia Kenin.

