In a story published May 23, 2024, The Associated Press reported that OpenAI will have access to both fresh and archived material from News Corp.’s major news publications as part of a content-sharing deal. The story should have made clear that News Corp.’s publications include The Daily Telegraph in Australia, but not the one in the U.K.

