Cleveland Fed names former Goldman Sachs executive Beth Hammack to succeed Mester as president

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Cleveland branch of the Federal Reserve says that Beth Hammack, an executive at investment bank Goldman Sachs, would be its next president effective Aug. 21. Hammack, 52, has worked at Goldman Sachs since 1993. She was most recently the cohead of global finance, and has also served as global treasurer and held senior trading roles. Hammack was named a partner in 2010. The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland made the announcement Wedneesday.

