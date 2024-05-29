Election board member in Georgia’s Fulton County abstains from certifying primary election

ATLANTA (AP) — The election board in Georgia’s largest county has voted to certify its May 21 election results. But one of the board’s Republican-appointed members abstained Tuesday. The abstention by Republican-appointed Fulton County election board member Julie Adams aligns with a lawsuit she has filed. Adams wants more control over election operations and to get a legal ruling saying county election boards can refuse to certify election results. The other four members, including Republican-appointed Michael Heekin, voted to certify the results. In question is a portion of Georgia law that says county officials “shall” certify results. Adams argues counties can reject certification. It’s not clear what would happen if a county refused to certify. But the dispute would probably end in court.

