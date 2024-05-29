Heat-related monkey deaths are now reported in several Mexican states

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Heat-related howler monkeys deaths in Mexico have been recorded in a total of four states, environmental authorities said. The Environment Department said late Tuesday that monkey deaths have now been recorded in a total of four states, mostly on the Gulf of Mexico. The department also said tests confirmed the primates died of heat stroke. Experts said the country’s current drought also probably played a role noting “a lack of water in the streams and springs in the areas where the monkeys live.” The department did not give the latest estimate on the number of deaths, but earlier said at least 157 monkeys had perished since the die-off began in early May.

