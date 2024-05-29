New Hampshire’s limits on teaching on race and gender are unconstitutional, judge says

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down New Hampshire’s nearly 3-year-old law limiting what teachers can say about race, gender, sexual orientation, disability and other topics. The judge says the law is unconstitutionally vague and invited arbitrary enforcement. The ruling could make this an election-year campaign issue. Republicans pitched the law as an anti-discrimination measure. It prohibited teaching public school children that they’re inferior, racist, sexist or oppressive by virtue of their race, gender or other characteristics. Teachers said the law violated their freedom of speech. It allowed disciplinary action and even lawsuits over classroom discussions. The state is reviewing the ruling.

