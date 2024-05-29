New Jersey police union calls for ‘real consequences’ for drunk, rowdy teens after boardwalk unrest

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s statewide police union is calling for what it calls “real consequences” for drunken, rowdy teens and adults who create mayhem in public places following disturbances at Jersey Shore towns over the Memorial Day weekend. The New Jersey State Policemens’ Benevolent Association called Wednesday for changes in laws and procedures governing how police interact with disorderly young people. A wave of such people overwhelmed police capabilities in Wildwood on Sunday night. that led to the city temporarily closing and clearing the boardwalk. And disturbances in Ocean City included the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy who is recovering from non-life-threatening wounds.

