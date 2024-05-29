Nigeria’s new anthem, written by a Briton, sparks criticism after a contentious law is passed

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria has adopted a new national anthem reintroduced nearly a half-century ago after it was dropped for the current one. The switch came into effect on Wednesday after the country’s leader signed a new law. The law has been widely criticized among many Nigerians who said it was hastily passed without meaningful input from the public. The new anthem was played publicly for the first time at a legislative attended by President Bola Tinubu. He marked his first year in office as president on Wednesday. But many Nigerians took to social media to say they won’t be singing the new national anthem.

