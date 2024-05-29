Noose used in largest mass execution in US history will be returned to a Dakota tribe in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A noose that was used in the largest mass execution in U.S. history will be returned to a Dakota tribe. The Minnesota Historical Society plans to repatriate what is known as the Mankato Hanging Rope to the Prairie Island Indian Community after the required 30-day notice period under federal law. It was used to hang Wicanhpi Wastedanpi, also known as Chaske. He was one of 38 Dakota men executed in Mankato following the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. The noose was stolen from his grave. It has been in the society’s collection since 1869. It is not on public display out of sensitivity to the Dakota people.

