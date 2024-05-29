Not a gym rat? Here’s how to get started on an outdoor exercise routine

For people who can’t stand the gym, working out in the fresh air might be the best option. To get started, build on what you enjoy. If that is hiking or biking, talk longer walks and rides until you’re comfortable being active for about 45 minutes. Then increase the intensity with stairs and hills. Next, add strength training by finding a picnic table or low wall to do leaning pushups and backward dips. Squats and lunges are great body-weight leg exercises. Finally, stay motivated by having the right clothing for bad weather. Have a contingency plan. And finding an exercise buddy can also keep you accountable.

