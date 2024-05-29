Police search the European Parliament over possible Russian interference, prosecutors say

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office says police have carried out searches at the residence of an employee of the European Parliament and at his office in the Parliament’s building in Brussels over possible Russian interference. They said Wednesday that the suspect’s office in Strasbourg, where the EU Parliament’s headquarters are located in France, was also searched. They say members of European Parliament were approached and paid to promote Russian propaganda via the Voice of Europe news website. The prosecutors say they believe the employee played “a significant role in this.”

