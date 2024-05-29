Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files complaint over rules for CNN’s presidential debate next month

PHOENIX (AP) — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has filed an election complaint alleging CNN is colluding with Democratic President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump to exclude him from a debate the network is hosting next month. CNN says the complaint is without merit. A lawyer for Kennedy laid out his argument in a filing Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission. The Kennedy campaign says the requirements to participate in the June 27 debate were designed to ensure only Biden and Trump would qualify. Kennedy still has time to meet the requirements, but the window is narrowing.

