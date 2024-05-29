Skip to Content
Sweden will donate $1.23 billion in military aid to Ukraine

Published 12:56 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden will give $1.23 billion of military aid to Ukraine in the Scandinavian country’s largest donation so far. It includes air defense, artillery ammunition and armored vehicles. Sweden’s defense minister Pål Jonsson reiterated that the Nordic country has ruled out for now sending any Swedish-built JAS 39 Gripen jets to Ukraine, saying the focus on the Ukrainian side is on implementing the F-16 program. Several countries have said they want to donate F-16 fighter jets. On Tuesday, Belgium pledged 30 F-16 jets to Ukraine.

