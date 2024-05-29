US Treasury official visits Ukraine to discuss sanctions on Moscow and seizing Russian assets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior U.S. Treasury official has meet with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv to discuss U.S. financial support, enforcing sanctions on Russia and using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit in the war with Moscow. The visit by Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo came as Russia gains territory after a lengthy delay in U.S. military aid left Ukraine at the mercy of Russia’s bigger army. Adeyemo told reporters in Ukraine’s capital on Wednesday that in Russia’s economy, “every means of production and industry is now focused on building weapons” to wage war in Ukraine. He said that “we need to do everything that we can to go after that.”

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and SAMYA KULLAB Associated Press

