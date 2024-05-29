Violence clouds the last day of campaigning for Mexico’s election

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is holding the last day of campaigning before Sunday’s nationwide elections. But the closing campaign rallies Wednesday were darkened by a wave of attacks on candidates. Late on Tuesday, a mayoral candidate in the western state of Jalisco was shot multiple times by intruders in his home. Two of his campaign staff were also wounded, and all three are hospitalized in serious condition. Gunmen killed an alternate mayoral candidate in Morelos state, just south of Mexico City. Attackers on a motorcycle shot him five times in the head. Alternate candidates take office if the winner of a race is incapacitated or resigns.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.