Wisconsin house explosion kills 2 and authorities say reported gunfire was likely ignited ammunition

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two people died when a house exploded and caught fire in southern Wisconsin. One person was found dead in the home’s ruins after it exploded around 11 p.m. Tuesday just outside the city of Middleton. And Middleton Fire Chief Aaron Harris says a second body was found Wednesday. He says a dog was recovered alive and taken to an emergency veterinary clinic. Harris says the cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Neighbors reported hearing gunfire at the fire scene but authorities believe flames set off ammunition stored inside the home.

