Wisconsin judge hearing lawsuit challenging union law appears to have signed Walker recall petition
By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge overseeing a challenge brought by unions trying to undo Wisconsin’s law that bans nearly all collective bargaining for public workers appears to have signed a petition in 2011 to recall then-Gov. Scott Walker from office because of anger over that law. Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost’s name and signature appears on the petition matching an address he lived at during that time, according to property records. Frost presided over a hearing Tuesday afternoon in response to a motion filed by the Republican-controlled Legislature seeking to dismiss the lawsuit. He said he would issue a decision in the coming weeks.