2 Minneapolis officers, 4 civilians injured in active-shooter situation, law enforcement says

Published 5:30 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Minneapolis police officers and four civilians were injured Thursday in what officials are calling an active-shooter situation, law enforcement said.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to “an active shooting situation” and are “there to help expedite the firearms investigation piece of it,” said Ashlee Sherrill, a spokeswoman for the local field division.

Minneapolis police said in a Facebook post the incident was in the Whittier neighborhood of south Minneapolis. The post called it a “fluid situation” and urged residents to avoid the area.

Spokespersons for the police department and mayor’s office didn’t immediately return messages seeking additional information.

Associated Press

