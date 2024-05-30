3 killed, including suspected gunman, in Minneapolis shooting, police say

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say three people including the suspected gunman have died in a shooting at an apartment complex. Two officers were also hospitalized with injuries in the Thursday shooting in the south Minneapolis neighborhood of Whittier. Police say the public is not in danger but encouraged people to stay away from the scene. No other details were immediately released. Police planned a late evening news conference to address the shooting. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says the neighboring city was sending police and other first responders to Minneapolis to provide support.

