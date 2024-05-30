Boeing firefighters ratify a contract with big raises, which they say will end a three-week lockout

Boeing’s private force of firefighters have approved a tentative new contract, and their union says they’re going back to work. The International Association of Fire Fighters union said workers voted 86-24 to ratify the contract. Boeing locked out the workers more than three weeks ago, after their last contract expired. The union says the new contract gives workers four hours of overtime pay for each 24-hour shift, boosting pay on average by about $21,000 per year. The workers are present when planes are fueled and flown and respond to fires and medical emergencies at the company’s facilities.

