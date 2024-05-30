Brush fire in Anza is currently 15% contained at 32 acres

A brush fire sparked earlier Thursday on the north end of Anza, below the San Bernardino National Forest, spread over 32 acres and is now 15% contained, according to City News Service.

The fire was first reported shortly after 12 p.m. at the intersection of Howard Road and Old Ranch Road in Anza, stated the Riverside County Fire Department. Cal Fire was on scene of the vegetation fire when it reached approximately 20 acres. No injuries were reported on site.

The cause of the fire still remains to be under investigation.

Around 2 p.m., the fire was mapped at 32 acres and was 0% contained.

Multiple engines and fire crews arrived at the location to combat the flames that were moving at a moderate rate, including the U.S. Forest Service and the Hemet Fire Department.

Four Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters hovered over the brush fire around 12:45 p.m. and slowed its progress. This helped crews keep the fire somewhat contained and put up defensive perimeters around any structures.

At 2:15 p.m., the fire's rate of spread slowed and air tankers returned to their bases. Air operations stopped shortly after 3 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., the brush fire remains at 32 acres and is 15% contained.

