China denounces US-UK engagement of Taiwan shortly after election of new president

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s Defense Ministry has denounced U.S. and U.K. affirmations of support for Taiwan’s newly elected government shortly after the island that Beijing claims sovereignty over freely chose its new leaders. Col. Wu Qian accused the United Kingdom of pursuing a “Cold War” mentality and attempting to “instigate confrontation.” The comments Thursday came after a a U.S. congressional delegation met Taiwan’s new leader Lai Ching-te on Monday. It was a show of support shortly after China held drills around the self-governing island in response to his inauguration speech. The U.S. and Taiwan remain close security, cultural and political partners despite their lack of formal diplomatic ties. The U.S. is Taiwan’s biggest provider of military hardware.

