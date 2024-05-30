Crews race to restore power across Texas ahead of another round of storms

DALLAS (AP) — Crews in Texas are trying to restore power across the storm-battered state ahead of severe weather that could bring more damaging winds and hail. Electricity is back on for about 80% of the more than 1 million homes and businesses that lost power after storms on Tuesday tore off roofs and uprooted trees from Dallas to Houston. Electric utility Oncor says repair crews from eight states are working 16-hour shifts to restore power, but trees and debris are making it difficult to access damaged areas. The potential for heavy rains, flash flooding and severe weather is continuing through Friday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.