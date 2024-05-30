EU official denies allegation that Western powers want to delay South Sudan’s elections

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The European Union delegation in South Sudan has denied reports that the group is working to delay elections in the country as was alleged by President Salva Kiir. Deputy Head of the EU Delegation Lothar Jaschke said that his group is fully supporting an environment to enable elections, a constitution and transitional justice. President Kiir had alleged on Saturday that Western powers wanted to delay elections, but he did not explain how they were doing that. Kiir said he was committed to ensuring elections proceed in December as planned and warned that a postponement would spark violence.

