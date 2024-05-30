Families reclaim the remains of 15 recently identified Greek soldiers killed in Cyprus in 1974

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The remains of recently identified Greek soldiers who fought in Cyprus against invading Turkish troops nearly a half-century ago have been returned to their families. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides attended a funeral service in the capital Nicosia Thursday for the 15 Greek soldiers before their remains were contained in Greek flag-draped coffins. Christodoulides said it is the least the state can do to honor and pay respect to the memory of those who died. Eight of the 15 soldiers will be reinterred back in Greece. The state broadcaster says the families of another six opted to have their remains reinterred at a mass grave and monument in the Cypriot capital.

