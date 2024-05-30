Georgian group says it will take controversial foreign influence law to the constitutional court

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — A non-governmental organization in Georgia says it is preparing a lawsuit in the country’s constitutional court to challenge a law that critics say will stifle news media and independent organizations. The law will require media and non-governmental organizations that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as representing the interests of foreign powers. Opponents claim that the law would discredit such organizations and that it will obstruct Georgia’s bid to join the European Union. Massive demonstrations have filled the streets of the Georgian capital Tbilisi for weeks to protest the measure, whose foes call it “the Russian law” because of similar laws in Russia.

