NCAA, states reach agreement to permanently allow multiple-transfer athletes to compete

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The NCAA and a coalition of states suing the organization have announced a proposed settlement of a lawsuit that would allow athletes to play immediately no matter how many times they transfer. Under the agreement, a preliminary injunction issued by a federal judge in West Virginia allowing multiple-transfer athletes to compete would be made permanent. It comes a month after the NCAA fast-tracked legislation to fall in line with the judge’s December injunction. Under the agreement, athletes who were previously deemed ineligible under the transfer rule since the 2019-20 academic year would be given an extra year of eligibility. Athletes would still be required to meet academic requirements.

