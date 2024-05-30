NTSB now leading probe into deadly Ohio building explosion

The National Transportation Safety Board is now leading the investigation into a massive explosion that blew out much of the ground floor of an apartment building in Ohio this week. Tuesday’s blast in Youngstown killed a bank employee and injured at least 7 other people. The NTSB said pipeline and hazardous materials investigators arrived in Youngstown on Wednesday night. The agency planned to announce more details at a news briefing on Thursday. Officials say the cause of the blast remains unknown. Police and emergency officials initially blamed natural gas, later said they didn’t want to speculate.

