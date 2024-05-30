Pakistan’s former prime minister Khan tells court that recently held vote was stolen from his party

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan has addressed the country’s high court, saying that parliamentary elections held earlier this year were stolen from his party, which he claimed is being victimized. There was no immediate comment Thursday from the government about Khan’s allegation. Pakistan’s elections oversight body has repeatedly denied allegations of fraud in the Feb. 8 vote. Khan addressed the Supreme Court via video link. It was his second such appearance since he began serving a three-year sentence for corruption in August, and it was the first time Khan was heard in open court. The hearing before the court in Islamabad concerned Khan’s appeal in a case dealing with graft laws, which were changed in 2022.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.