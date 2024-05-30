Partial count in South Africa election puts ruling ANC below 50% as country senses momentous change

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Partial results in South Africa’s national election have put the long-ruling African National Congress at less than 50% of the vote. It raises the possibility that it might lose its majority for the first time since it swept to power under Nelson Mandela at the end of apartheid in 1994. With less than half of votes counted as of Thursday, it was only a partial picture after Wednesday’s election. The final results of a vote that could bring the biggest political shift in South Africa’s young democracy were expected to take days. The independent electoral commission says they will be announced by Sunday.

By GERALD IMRAY and MOGOMOTSI MAGOME Associated Press

