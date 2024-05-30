Police, Army investigators following leads in killing of Fort Campbell soldier

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Police and Army investigators are seeking the public’s help in solving the killing of a 23-year-old Army soldier from Fort Campbell, Kentucky who was found dead in neighboring Tennessee. Police say Private First Class Katia Dueñas Aguilar was found dead on May 18 at a home in nearby Clarksville, Tennessee. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The 101st Airborne Division said her unit is supporting her family living in Mesquite, Texas. The soldier’s funeral is planned for Friday in Dallas. The division urged anyone with information to contact police. A $55,000 total reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

