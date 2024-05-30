Swift Trump verdict has the media considering history’s sweep — and the polarizing figure behind it

NEW YORK (AP) — After nearly two days of waiting at a Manhattan courtroom, a verdict in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial came swiftly as news organizations were getting ready to leave. A jury foreman pronounced Trump guilty 34 times, but went unheard publicly because of New York state laws prohibiting audio-visual coverage in courtrooms. Broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC suspended regular programming to cover the verdict. Outlets reflected the sweep of history — the first felony conviction of a former U.S. president — along with heated views that surrounded the most polarizing figure in American politics. Anger coursed through outlets supportive of Trump.

