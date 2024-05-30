Trial postponed in financial dispute over Ohio ancient earthworks deemed World Heritage site

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has postponed a trial to determine how much the Ohio History Connection must pay to restore public access to a set of ancient ceremonial and burial earthworks that has been leased for over a century to a country club. The trial had been set to start Tuesday but will now begin July 15. The Newark Earthworks in Licking County are part of the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks network that was named a World Heritage site in September. A proceeding in Licking County Common Pleas Court will determine the value of the long-term lease on the land held by Moundbuilders Country Club, where golfers play alongside the mounds.

