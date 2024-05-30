Truckers suing to block New York’s congestion fee for Manhattan drivers

NEW YORK (AP) — Truckers have added to the list of legal challenges to block New York’s first-in-the-nation congestion fee for driving into Manhattan. The Trucking Association of New York filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which developed the toll scheme. The association says the higher fees unfairly and unconstitutionally target the industry. The association’s president says the industry will have to shoulder the increased costs, as drivers don’t have flexibility on routes or schedules. A transit authority spokesperson says Thursday that the agency will not comment on the lawsuit. At least eight lawsuits seek to block the congestion fee plan, which is slated to launch June 30.

