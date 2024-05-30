UFC set to debut new fighter gloves designed to minimize eye pokes

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — UFC is set to unveil a new glove designed in large part to stunt eye pokes that often render fighters unable to continue. The global MMA leader made the redesigned gloves mandatory, starting with Saturday’s UFC 302 card in New Jersey. The gloves are the first major change of the protective equipment in more than a decade. UFC’s research showed significant eye pokes happen once every 14 fights and delays last an average of about 50 seconds. UFC said the gloves should provide fighters with enhanced protection, improved fit, greater comfort, and maximum flexibility.

