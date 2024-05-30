UN chief cites the promise and perils of dizzying new technology as ‘AI for Good’ conference opens

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. telecommunications agency has kicked off its annual AI for Good conference in hopes of guiding business, consumers and governments on ways to tap the promise of the new technology but avoid its potential perils. OpenAI chief Sam Altman whose company created ChatGPT is among the tech leaders set to join the Geneva event Thursday. The two days of talks will focus on artificial intelligence applications for robotics, medicine, education, sustainable development and more. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said that AI is changing lives but its growth should help minimize misinformation and bias.

