‘War on coal’ rhetoric heats up as Biden seeks to curb pollution with election looming

COLSTRIP, Mont. (AP) — The rhetorical “war on coal” is back as Republicans try to capitalize on moves by President Joe Biden’s administration to rein in pollution and climate change. Recent proposals and rules from the administration could hasten the closure of coal-fired power plants and the mines that supply them. Supporters say the changes are long overdue to address health problems from coal pollution. Republicans including Sen. Steve Daines of Montana say the result will be higher electricity prices and fewer lucrative coal jobs. The stakes are high in the Powder River Basin along the Montana-Wyoming border. It has the largest coal mines in the U.S. and a power plant that government officials say is a top emitter of toxic pollution.

