6 injured in a knife attack in the German city of Mannheim. Police shot and wounded the assailant

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany say a man stabbed several members of a group that describes itself as opposing “political Islam.” Six people including a police officer who intervened were wounded in Friday’s attack in the central square in the city of Mannheim. Police quickly put an end to the attack by shooting the assailant who also was wounded. The attacker stabbed participants at an event organized by the Pax Europa group. Pax Europa describes itself as an organization that informs the public about the dangers posed by the “increasing spread and influence of political Islam.”

