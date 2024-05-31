A scorching heat wave kills 14 in India ahead of a final round of election voting on Saturday

PATNA, India (AP) — Officials in India say a scorching heat wave has killed at least 14 people, including 10 election officials, with temperatures soaring up to 49.9 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of the country this week. The weeklong heat wave has forced schools to close at several places and raised the risk of heatstroke for outdoor laborers. The heatwave came as hundreds of millions of Indians have been voting in a 6-week long general election, increasing health risks as they waited in long lines to cast their ballots. The final round of voting ends on Saturday. Votes will be counted on June 4.

