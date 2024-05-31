AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the New Mexico presidential and state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Mexico voters will be among the last to cast ballots for presidential nominees when the state holds its presidential and state primaries. Tuesday includes the final four contests on the Republican side and is the penultimate presidential primary day on the Democratic side. Both parties have had their presumptive nominees since mid-March: former President Donald Trump on the Republican side and President Joe Biden on the Democratic side. The sole contested U.S House primary is on the Republican side in the 1st District. Also on the ballot are 19 contested state Senate primaries and 22 contested state House primaries.

