AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the Washington, DC, primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the nation’s capital will get their chance to weigh in on the race for the White House as the presidential primary calendar enters its final days. Voters in Washington, D.C., will cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary as well as for Congress and city offices. After contests in D.C., Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota on Tuesday and two caucuses in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands on June 8, President Joe Biden will be poised to officially accept the nomination he unofficially clinched on March 12. Republicans held a party-run primary in March.

