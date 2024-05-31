Biden calls Trump’s claims on hush money conviction ‘reckless’ as campaign grapples with verdict

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says Donald Trump was found guilty by a unanimous jury and “it’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this is rigged just because they don’t like the verdict.” Biden’s comments came Friday, the day after the conclusion of Trump’s criminal trial in New York, when the former president was convicted on all 34 felony charges in a hush money case stemming from the 2016 election. The convictions are injecting a new element of uncertainty into a volatile presidential campaign. But the campaign is making it clear it will continue focusing on issues such as democracy, abortion and other freedoms — as it did before Trump’s guilty verdicts.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

