Coachella Valley High School evacuated due to bomb threat

Coachella Valley High School, located on the 83-000 block of Airport Blvd. is currently being evacuated due to a bomb threat.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, confirmed to News Channel 3 that at around 8:11 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 83-000 block of Airport Boulevard (location of CV High School) regarding a bomb threat. The location is being evacuated, and the Riverside Sheriff’s Hazardous Device Team has been requested. This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional details are available at this time.

An alert posted by Coachella Valley High School stated that a handmade explosive device was found in the industrial building. Evacuation of the area has commenced. More information will be shared soon.

We have received several calls from parents, and their have been several social media posts detailing police activity at the High School and surrounding areas.

School officials have confirmed that ninth graders have been evacuated to Cahuilla Desert Academy, while grades 10 through 12 have been transferred to Desert Mirage High School with some administration present with students.

This is a Breaking News Story, Check back for updates, and for a special live report on KESQ at Noon.