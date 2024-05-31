France files preliminary terrorism charges against teenager accused of plan to attack Olympic fans

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have handed preliminary terrorism charges to an 18-year-old accused of a plot targeting spectators attending Olympic soccer games. The man is accused of planning a ‘’violent action’’ on behalf of the Islamic State group’s jihadist ideology. That’s according to a statement on Friday from the national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office. The man, who was not identified, is behind held in custody pending further investigation. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a statement earlier in the day that members of the General Directorate of Internal Security arrested an 18-year-old man from Chechnya on May 22 on suspicion of being behind a plan to attack soccer events that will be held in the southern city of Saint-Etienne.

