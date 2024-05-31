France raises preliminary terrorism charges against 18-year-old over plan to attack Olympic matches

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have handed preliminary terrorism charges to an 18-year-old accused of a plot targeting spectators attending Olympic soccer games. The man is accused of planning a ‘’violent action’’ on behalf of the Islamic State group’s jihadist ideology. That’s according to a statement on Friday from the national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office. The man, who was not identified, is behind held in custody pending further investigation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.