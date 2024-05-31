Nashville to launch investigation into complaint alleging police lobbied to gut oversight panel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell has announced an independent investigation following a complaint alleging the police department actively lobbied to gut the city’s community oversight board, as well as a number of other misconduct claims. O’Connell confirmed on Friday that the investigation will be led by former U.S. Attorney Edward Stanton. Meanwhile, Nashville’s police department said Friday that it will also conduct its own investigation into the complaint. The complaint was filed earlier this month by Garet Davidson, who retired from the Metro Nashville Police Department in January. He worked two years in the department’s internal affairs unit.

