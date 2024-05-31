New Jersey attorney general blames shore town for having too few police on boardwalk during melee

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s attorney general is blaming a Jersey Shore town for not having enough police officers patrolling its boardwalk over the Memorial Day weekend, when the force was overwhelmed and the city temporarily closed the walkway. Matthew Platkin says Wildwood did not have enough police officers assigned to its boardwalk on Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, when the city says it was overwhelmed with calls for help to respond to incidents of rowdy teens and young adults creating disturbances. Wildwood says it is hiring additional officers within days. Platkin rejected criticism of New Jersey’s juvenile justice reforms that critics say have left teens with the impression that there is little police can do to them.

